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Shorts: 2026 Edition
Long Reads: 2026 Edition
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Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther: A Reflection
A Story of Activism, Awakening, and the Worlds We Build
May 30
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
16
2
5
A Note on Heroic Motifs & Leaderless Activism, with a Question Answered
from the archive – How our stories about leadership and heroism shape the possibilities of collective action.
May 9
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
1
We Can’t Build a Future While Waging a Generational War
from the archive – On resisting the binaries that fracture movements and futures.
May 2
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
3
3
April 2026
When Reality Glitches: Matt McBride’s At the Mercy of the Flies
A review of Matt McBride’s At the Mercy of the Flies, a surreal poetry collection shaped by depression, political upheaval, and a world in psychic…
Apr 18
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
1
3
Reflection. Belfast, Spring 1998.
An unflinching, lyrical meditation on the Good Friday Agreement, tracing the fragile hope of 1998 against the long shadow of violence that came before…
Apr 3
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
1
2
March 2026
Bugonia: On What We Make From Ruin
A myth‑infused critique of how communities create their own monsters and miracles, revealing collapse as the moment when new solidarities can begin.
Mar 20
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
1
Welcome to The Break
A space for radical dreaming, cultural critique, and stories from below.
Mar 11
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
2
1
The Lifeline and the Trap: Super-Frog, Anna Karenina, and the Thresholds of Imagination
A reflection on the double edge of imagination and how it can close a life down or open it up.
Mar 7
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
2
1
February 2026
Ripley: The Grey Perspective, in Notes
A brief exploration of the greyscale world of Netflix’s Ripley, where identity blurs, class shapes perception, and ambiguity offers a form of freedom.
Feb 21
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
1
1
Library Allsorts
A brief layered reimagining of the library as a living, shifting archive carried through bodies, landscapes, and time.
Feb 13
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
2
1
Imagining Irish Unity:
The Slow Burn, Not the Blaze
Feb 9
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
1
January 2026
Solitary Pursuits, or Frankenstein and the Toll of Creation
On ambition, isolation, and why the way we make things matters just as much as what we make.
Jan 31
•
Ellen Kirkpatrick
2
1
3
© 2026 Ellen Kirkpatrick
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