Part critique, part call to action, part memoir, The Break explores how stories sustain or disrupt oppressive systems and follows the cultural practices that help people resist, endure, and reimagine their conditions.

Alongside long‑form essays, I publish Shorts: brief pieces that catch ideas in motion. They’re quicker, looser, and often the seeds of larger work, usually appearing a couple of times a month.

Essays are available to paying subscribers, while Shorts remain free for three weeks before moving behind the paywall. Paying subscribers have access to the full archive and all future work.

If you’re drawn to critical, creative, and politically engaged forms of attention, you’ll find a place here.

You’ll find more about The Break—including the origins of the title—on my website, where you can also learn more about my work and get in touch about commissions.

With you, in the struggle and in the dreaming,

Ellen

Logo image: The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Katsushika Hokusai. Further modifications by me.