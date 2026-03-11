Welcome to The Break — a space for radical dreaming, cultural critique, and stories from below. Alongside traditional story forms, I work with an expanded understanding of storyspaces that includes fan edits, protest signs, vandalised murals, and other unruly expressions. Through these varied expressive practices, I explore how power is mobilised to constrain and control, but also to liberate, reimagine, and open possibilities for revolutionary worldmaking.

Invoking the spectre of a radical reading room, The Break imagines a “from below” space ringing with outlaw narratives and subjugated knowledges. It’s a critical celebration of everything radical, grassroots, and DIY.

Through these encounters, I’m working toward a practice of refusal — a radical rebuttal of the toxic, hostile, and suicidal status quo. A response equal in measure to the power, love, and urgency pulsing through calls for international revolutionary action.

If this resonates, I’d love you to join me in this break‑out enterprise.

If you want to see what you’re signing up for, here are three starting points pulled from the shelves of this radical reading room.