The cover of At the Mercy of the Flies — a fitting prelude to the book’s uncanny interior.

Ten years in the making, Matt McBride’s At the Mercy of the Flies inhabits a tense, shattering space where the surreal becomes a mode of endurance in a world askew. Born of the poet’s encounter with depression and the fallout of the 2016 US presidential election, these oneiric poems chart the peculiarities of a life – and a nation – in disarray. The result is a writerly work: diaristic, disorienting, and startlingly honest, a psychic landscape rendered through irruptions and arresting images. Even the title, a fragment from the poems themselves, evokes life lived in sketchy, death-haunted terrains, recalling both William Golding’s swarm-ridden chaos and the medieval sense of being wholly “at the mercy” of forces beyond one’s control.

Across the three-poem collection, the familiar continually slips its skin. Identity glitches, objects misbehave, and reality mutates into something menacing, threaded with strange beauty and a crooked kind of wit. If classical Surrealism sought to liberate the unconscious, McBride’s feels more like a coping mechanism: a way of navigating a world whose polycephalic pressures have grown too much to confront outright. Like Paul Éluard, McBride understands that luminous imagery can refract pressure; like Alejandra Pizarnik, he trusts the uncanny to articulate what direct speech cannot. The poems shimmer with that double inheritance: “We slept in the fingers / of night’s enormous glove.”

Rupture becomes the collection’s pulse: the rhythm of a mind breaking and remaking itself.

McBride’s method is a torrent of images, a relentless list‑logic that mirrors the grinding nature of depression, of just getting through. The poems are long yet dense, pressurised, and generously spaced; they throng the page in bursts – most often in tight couplets and tercets – each reading like a small poem unto itself. Fragmentation mirrors the cadence of mental strain, a cruel rhythm of beginnings cut short. This is how despair feels: expansive blankness interrupted by brief, otherworldly illumination.



Everything persisted

at the mercy of the flies



in their beautiful, transparent capes.



Reading the poems in one sitting is nearly impossible; the overwhelm feels deliberate. There is a jotted, almost reportage quality to the voice: a jump‑cut montage of crisis. McBride’s matter‑of‑fact tone – his refusal of lyric consolation – heightens the surreal rather than grounding it, becoming one of the book’s most effective tools. The poems read like dispatches from a mind trying to keep pace with a reality that has become stranger than its dreams: “Clouds spoke to each other / with dolls’ voices.”

The final poem, “The Party,” crystallises the collection’s dialectical concerns, capturing a world in flux, where the mundane and the nightmarish coexist – a warm brew cupped against catastrophic news – and where the poet’s inner tumult mirrors a national one, giving the book a resonance beyond the personal. Post‑2016 destabilisation haunts the poem as atmosphere rather than argument: a sense of reality bending, of being powerless before a hostile swarm. “Fifty thousand flies / erected the carnival in a day.” The flies become emblems of decay, chaos, and perhaps even revolt; it’s hard not to hear, beneath them, the faint echo of “lies” – those f-shaped lies that thrum through public life, and awaken.

Estrangement shifts perception.

What steadies the collection is McBride’s control. Surrealism is notoriously easy to mishandle, but his leaps feel intentional, his distortions tethered to emotional truth. Even the most bizarre images carry the weight of lived pressure and fear. And if they feel real, it’s because they reflect the out-of-whack world we already inhabit, a place where “children, / eyes red from a chlorine fog, / waved mannequin limbs like flags” feels less fantastical than it should. Not every moment lands – “My mind was a hotel, everyone / locked in their own room” feels uncharged beside the collection’s more electric strangeness – and occasionally an image overextends itself, as in “I was walking / across the face of a statue / I’d never see.” But then a tercet like “I tied plastic bags / over the children’s heads / so they could play astronaut” arrives, devastating in its precision.

Yet the lyrical irregularity feels less a flaw than a feature of the psychic state the collection inhabits, where the everyday and the surreal arrive in the same breath. Collapse sputters, stalls, then suddenly flares; the poems follow that jagged rhythm. Instead of leaning on one surreal mood, the work recognises that depression – or downfall – is less a wall than a terrain, its ridges and valleys carving out the poet’s journey and, by extension, his country’s. Instability becomes the ground-truth the reader must traverse, just as the poet does.

McBride writes from the faultline where the surreal becomes a survival instinct.

In this sense, the collection feels uncannily attuned to the present: a moment when inner and outer stresses blur into one another, a moment defined by rapid-fire feeds and an AI‑shaped digital landscape that renders “the real” increasingly unstable, a moment thick with the din of war and natural disaster, apocalypse near. Still: can’t believe it. And through it all, the familiar contradictions: connected but alone, overstimulated but numb, flooded with information but craving clarity. Everything happening all at once, everything demanding to be felt. Little wonder the surreal feels like the only register equal to today’s world; McBride’s staccato poems move past description into immersion, stepping inside a personal breakdown to give shape to a cultural vertigo that now feels unmistakably collective.

Yet the poems never surrender to despair. They insist on the possibility of meaning within distortion, not a neat or consoling meaning but one forged out of fracture, crisis, and the mind’s instinct to keep going. Estrangement shifts perception. If the world refuses to cohere, the mind invents new logics, new images, new ways of holding experience. McBride’s poems follow that impulse, leaving images and atmospheres that persist long after the book is closed, reminders of how catastrophe reshapes not only what we feel but how we see.

Demanding, immersive, and fiercely attuned to the protean present, At the Mercy of the Flies is a book to read now, and to return to.

Matt McBride’s At the Mercy of the Flies is published by Half Mystic Press, an independent house devoted to lyrical, genre‑bending work. The collection releases on April 28, 2025. Explore it through Half Mystic’s shop: https://www.halfmystic.com/bookshop/flies

Thank you to Half Mystic Press for inviting me to read and review this collection.

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