The Break

The Break

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Terese's avatar
Terese
1d

Oh and thank you for linking to my piece!

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Terese's avatar
Terese
1d

Oh, I loved reading this. So much rich reflection on attention, truth and time – and I love what you say about the need for the poetic mode in this moment. (Confession: I haven't even read Orlando – but this is making me feel I should get onto that!)

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