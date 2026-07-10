Cover Photo Collage: Press Office, HELVETIQ Publishing

I’m tucked away in our old, much-loved summer shed, reading Orlando, Virginia Woolf’s genre-defying creation; all is peace except for the clatter of baby blackbirds as they launch themselves off the roof into a nearby cherry tree. Stilled, I wait, watching for them to spill out again, glossy fruits dropping from overstretched beaks, the old tree left shaken. A disturbance, but the kind that feels more like company than interruption.

It’s during one of these disturbances that my thoughts begin to wander: I’ve read this story, now nearly a hundred years old, every decade since my teens, and enjoyed all its offshoots – the films, the podcasts, the plays, the operas, the ballet, the commentaries, the extraordinary superhero-style comic book reimagining, and the devoted fan works.

And yet, Orlando is not the Woolf I love best.

Still, it’s a marvel: the biography of an amorous, long-lived aristocrat-poet who, with remarkable calm, travels through the centuries – from the late 1500s to the 1920s – changing sex from male to female and testing, then breaking, the gender and social norms of every era she passes through. What’s not to love.

Only this time, my reading is different.

This time, the images I see are not my own, nor those conjured by Woolf’s words, but those created by Susanne Kuhlendahl in her wonderful adaptation, Orlando: A Graphic Novel. A generous, roomy book that doesn’t try to compete with Woolf’s language; it converses with it. Kuhlendahl lifts phrases, gestures, moments, and lets the images carry the rest, offering something remarkable: a version of Orlando that feels both faithful and entirely its own. An invitation to see the familiar anew.

And in that spirit, it affirms that there are many ways of seeing and being in the world.

What strikes me most in Kuhlendahl’s graphic adaptation is its liquidness – its refusal to settle into any single style. Her visual language is a delight: a shifting interplay of mark‑making styles, from gestural freehand lines to translucent watercolour washes, fine pen work, and soft pencil grain. The tone and colour palette changes as Orlando changes – time, gender, mood – so that the artwork itself becomes a kind of companion to the protagonist’s fluidity. The pale washes recall the palette of the Bloomsbury group, creating a gentle visual rhyme with Woolf’s world; Woolf herself even appears within the pages, slipping in like a familiar ghost, dressed in green – one of her favourite ink colours. (And later she and Orlando appear together, Woolf in green and Orlando in purple, the suffragette palette, with purple again echoing her favoured inks.) And in that Woolfian spirit, it affirms that there are many ways of seeing and being in the world, reminding us, too, that the personal is always, in some way, political.

The book’s pacing has a similar elasticity. Some spreads open out spaciously, while others break into loose‑edged frames, as though the story were resisting any attempt at containment. Kuhlendahl’s drawings never try to pin Orlando down; instead, they mirror Woolf’s own refusal to fix her protagonist in a single form. The result is a retelling full of wit, warmth, and a clear affection for Woolf’s original irreverence.

Orlando travels to London and undergoes a visual shift between male and female identities.

But it’s also Kuhlendahl’s visual storytelling that’s shifting my attention. Her fluid, time‑slipping pages draw me toward currents I once skimmed past. In earlier readings, I was captivated by Orlando’s magical sex transformation, or the then‑radical insistence on identity as plural and mutable, and by Woolf’s sharp social critique, her cool dismantling of the gendered and class‑bound expectations that shape every era Orlando moves through. This time, other threads tug at me – questions of how a life is told, who gets to tell it, and what counts as ‘true’ when truth itself is porous. Maybe that’s because questions of authenticity press so urgently on us, from AI deepfakes to contested memoirs like Raynor Winn’s The Salt Path. These anxieties make Woolf’s play with fact and invention feel less whimsical and more prescient.

I’m feeling it, too, as I read Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s mesmeric Said the Dead – another work circling the porous border between reality and imagination, certainty and ambiguity, of how a self shifts – across time, across roles, across emotional states. It may feel modern, even urgent, our fixation on the instability of ‘truth’, but Woolf shows we’ve always been this way: drawn to stories that acknowledge the slipperiness of what can be known, and the creative leaps required to make a life legible. It’s as though the cultural moment has tuned my ear differently, and Kuhlendahl’s vision sharpens it further, making Woolf’s old provocations sound newly urgent.

Orlando’s provocations reach far beyond gender, touching the questions of attention, truth, and time that preoccupy us now.

Seeing Orlando anew also makes me notice how deeply Woolf is thinking about time – not just its passage, but its texture: overlapping, flowing, folding back on itself. Orlando’s extraordinary longevity, her slow drift through centuries, gives her a perspective unavailable to those of us who live in compressed, accelerated time. She moves through the world at a different pace, lingering, observing, letting experience accumulate rather than rush past (helped, of course, by the financial freedom that grants her a kind of time most working people never have). Kuhlendahl’s graphic adaptation makes Orlando’s slowness feel more meaningful, especially in an era shaped by speed, distraction, and what’s now often called the attention economy – a system built to capture and monetise every moment of our lives.

(And while social overwhelm feels contemporary, it, too, isn’t entirely new. Woolf herself struggled with disruption, lamenting more than once that her work had been scattered by interruption: ‘the cream of my brain’ lost to a telephone call, an entire morning’s writing gone. Like many writers, she escaped to her shed, but even that didn’t always guarantee peace – in her case, apples thudding onto the roof.)

Reading Orlando: A Graphic Novel reminds me how much we need poetry now.

Slowness, here, becomes a visual rhythm: wide panels that hold Orlando in moments of pause; overlapping compositions that make time feel layered rather than linear; ample empty space; stretches of near‑wordless frames where attention settles on gesture, landscape, or light. Unfettered by the architecture of prose – its sentences, paragraphs, and the forward pull of syntax – the artist’s page can slip free of the structures that still tether Woolf’s writing, no matter how expansive. It becomes a kind of temporal space, inviting the reader to linger, to stray, to move at Orlando’s pace rather than the world’s. In that spaciousness is the sense that if we learned to inhabit time differently – to meander, to sit with our own thoughts, to be more present, to question the future’s hold on us – we might, like Orlando, arrive at another way of living.

As an aside, I’d add that it’s no accident Orlando is a poet, one who learns to trust her own voice, to take her time, sidestepping the pull of writing to be noticed, a familiar struggle in an age of rankings, ratings, and the constant desire to be seen. (In the end, Orlando does get her poem published, but on her own terms, not the world’s.) Because poetry has always offered this kind of recalibration: a way of seeing that depends on slowness, on attention, on the willingness to sit inside ambiguity. Reading Orlando alongside Kuhlendahl’s images reminds me how much we need that poetic mode now, when distraction is constant and certainty feels foolish.

Orlando vows to write for himself and laments the weight of fame.

And attention, if it is to mean anything, must include the uncomfortable: Kuhlendahl’s choice to retain Woolf’s slur for the Romani people, without contextual note, is hard to reconcile with the sensitivities of 2026, when the Romani community still faces everyday racism and targeted violence.

Sitting in my too‑hot shed, trying to escape modern distractions and listening to baby blackbirds launch themselves into a cherry tree, I’m reminded by Kuhlendahl’s retelling that Woolf, too, knew how fragile attention can be, and how deeply a different relationship to time can steady the mind. Given enough of that altered time – enough drift, enough looking again – we might find ourselves not only changed, but briefly aligned with the very search that animates Orlando: the desire to slip the bounds of the present and glimpse another way of being. And perhaps that is the gift of Kuhlendahl’s adaptation – not simply that it shows us Woolf anew, but that it reminds us Orlando’s provocations reach far beyond gender, touching the questions of attention, truth, and time that preoccupy us now.

Orlando and her love, Shelmerdine, sweep through the air in a bright yellow arc over the hills.

Susanne Kuhlendahl’s Orlando: A Graphic Novel is published by Helvetiq, an independent Swiss press with a flair for visually inventive, design‑led storytelling. You can get your copy here, a small way of keeping Woolf’s ever‑transforming Orlando alive and in motion – and of supporting independent publishing.

Thank you to Helvetiq for the opportunity to read and respond to this book.

And if you’re curious about related reflections on attention and perception, here’s a short piece of mine, ‘On Autoenucleation, or Trying to See the Light’.

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