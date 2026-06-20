Close-up of a glossy spiral seashell in rock pool, from my own collection.

There was a moment, the other day, running by Strangford Lough, when I slowed and stopped. It’s hard to rush by the lough. So, forgetting pace and speed and time, I let myself have a “little stare” at Loch Cuan, as it is also called. Wanting to get closer, wanting to get higher, I stepped onto the low concrete-topped wall, its edges eaten by decades of the sea’s hunger, that thin line trying to separate sea from land. The islands and islets were all in their places, Wee Wife barely visible, her head always just above water. I wondered who had named her, and what story they were telling; then I imagined her mate – the one they must have had in mind – broad‑backed John Jack, perhaps, bigger, yes, and better, an island fit for grazing salt-grass cows. And looking down, with the moon in its last quarter, I saw bright, clear water. The tide was in motion, neither arriving nor leaving, the restless shore beneath it, our sad grey‑brown sand always becoming something else, silt and clay and sandstone and rock, and sand again. And through the clear bright water I can almost see the imperceptible changes un/making our world, but I am distracted by a small speck of dulse drifting past, bruise-coloured, no bigger than a fingernail, moving with the wash as if it had somewhere to be, rising and falling in a quiet undulation, not even a lapping sound. I watched long enough that the watching became its own kind of stillness. Then I saw its companion – a flat grey disc drifting about thirty centimetres below it, the length of an old school ruler, much-chewed and abused, the wood worn by crushes and bands. And now it was the shadow I watched, not the speck: larger, rounder, slower, a ball‑shaped pall crossing the dead‑seeming seabed that, in a few hours, would lift into an untrodden shore, the realm of crab‑cracking birds.

Light–shadow–light.

It was so much bigger than its source, lifeless, without its own energy, parasitic, existing only because of the sun’s angle in a spring‑morning sky, entirely dependent on the speck, yet with a far greater reach, the two inseparable. And it struck me, how often we mistake the shadow for the thing itself, how often we try to fight the fallout rather than the speck that casts it. Light– And the lift I felt when I realised that to remove the shadow, I had only to lean down and pluck out the speck, a small, decisive pinch, enough to unmake the shadow entirely, any shadow– And I remembered Kaylee Muthart, who, in the grip of meth‑induced psychosis, believed that plucking out her own eyes would save the world and bring her into the light. A terrible, heartbreaking truth that in the world beyond this loughshore, we sometimes claw at the wrong thing entirely, trying to tear out the shadow instead of the speck. Light– And standing there on the loughshore, with the tide lapping into the wall, I felt how simple it could be: to look down, to find the small thing at the root of it all, and to let my weight shift toward it.

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