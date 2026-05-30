The (rather brilliant) cover of Fallout

Not so long ago, I wrote about intergenerational solidarity and leaderless movements. Something of a preoccupation of mine, to be fair. Then, serendipitously, I found myself reading Fallout by Eleanor Anstruther: a novel alive with those very things, following a teenage girl who, in the early 1980s, runs away to the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp in Berkshire, England, to join the swell of women protesting nuclear war, the enclosure of the commons, and, inevitably, questions of equality and sexuality. A camp that – like Trump’s spiralling, nuclear-inflected war on Iran – lasted far longer than anyone expected: nineteen years of struggle, discovery, and community (1981–2000). But this is no Herland; Anstruther is attentive to the frictions and fault lines that made Greenham a living, breathing, imperfect collective rather than a fantasy of female harmony. The result is a novel of sharp, sensory immediacy, real in its textures and its tensions, and one I was glad to fall into.

Greenham isn’t a lecture… it’s a way of life.

First serialised on Substack before being picked up by Empress Editions, Anstruther wrote Fallout to share the story of a powerful women‑led protest that has been all but forgotten. In doing so, the novel becomes a kind of activism in itself, returning Greenham to the public imagination and honouring the women who made it possible. Being too young to really grasp it at the time, I, for one, appreciated the reminder. What a joy to realise that the theatrical tactics we saw in Portland – inflatable animals confronting ICE – echo Greenham’s own inventive dress-up tea parties and teddy‑bear incursions, using humour, costume, and spectacle to challenge state authority.

And Greenham wasn’t the only place where trailblazing women were holding the line in ways history tends to overlook. In 1981, the Lee Jeans workers in Greenock on Scotland’s west coast, backed by unions and their community, occupied their factory for seven months to stop the company stripping out machinery and with it their livelihoods – machinery ultimately relocated to my hometown in Northern Ireland, just outside Belfast, pitting working‑class communities against each other.

Meanwhile, still on home turf, around the same time, republican women in Armagh prison were mounting a no‑wash, no‑compliance protest demanding the reinstatement of political status (and the POW‑style rights it had provided, civilian clothing, food parcels, &c.) and resisting systemic abuse, cruelty, and brutality inside the prison. The men’s parallel “dirty” protest in the Maze drew headlines; the women’s, equally political, carried its own brutal, gendered stakes: menstrual blood on the walls, male officers at the doors, and a refusal to be rendered invisible.

These struggles sit in the same constellation as Greenham: women insisting on visibility, on community, on the right to shape the world rather than be shaped by it. Though at Greenham they didn’t just want to shape the world, they wanted to make a new one, a camp that became a place, a community, a life many didn’t want to leave.

And one of the novel’s great strengths is how vividly it brings that world to life. The smoke, the singing, the damp canvas, the bright poster paint and tacky wheatpaste, the endless churn of mud. You hear the songs. Here we sit, here we stand, / Here we claim the common land; / Nuclear arms shall not command… You feel the cold: both the literal cold of English weather and the metaphorical cold radiating from the outside world, which usually regarded the women with suspicion or contempt. Yet there is warmth too: the warmth of shared purpose, shared food, shared struggle. Greenham becomes a kind of parallel society, a world-within-a-world, messy and imperfect but defiantly alive sustained by the daily work of the countless women who made it their home across the years.

No one is telling us. You are in charge of you, I am in charge of me. That’s it.

Alongside its intergenerational mix and its sexually liberated atmosphere – unhidden lesbian relationships, fluid entanglements, experimentation – the camp aspired to be leaderless, though Anstruther doesn’t romanticise this demanding, much-misunderstood way of organising. Fallout shows how even in radical spaces old hierarchies can reassert themselves, especially around race and class, where as the novel makes clear, there always seemed to be money for white wine but not for boots or fags. It drives home how vigilant we have to be about the dynamics that seep back in, even where non‑hierarchy is the goal, if we’re ever to build movements that are genuinely diverse, inclusive, and effective.

For Bridget, the teenage protagonist, Greenham is a revelation. She discovers that the “real world” – its hierarchies, its gender roles, its expectations – is not inevitable. It is constructed, made-up – just as her mum intuits. And what is constructed can be unmade. Even the wool-strung fence becomes a metaphor, a reminder that the boundaries between people are no more natural than that fence, and just as possible to climb.

A particularly beautiful thread is the way Bridget is treated as a sovereign individual for the first time, and how she begins to recognise that same sovereignty in others. She comes to see that almost no one truly flourishes under the system, now visible to her as a mesh of patriarchal, capitalist and white‑supremacist power. She can suddenly trace it in the smallest interactions, the ones that play out everywhere. Even at camp, she senses the politics of the place: in who settles close to the fire, who hovers at its edges, and who wanders off to light another. Those differences end up reshaping Greenham’s very layout: never a single camp but a network of enclaves at the different gates to the base, each shaped by the politics and organising styles of the women who lived there. Bridget’s awakening reveals just how intricate the work of making a radical place can be, and how hard it is to shape a future spacious enough for everyone – a lesson we can all learn from.

Greenham Women Everywhere

Everyone around Bridget is grappling with identity in some way, and she too is in the midst of her own coming‑of‑age, shaped by the women she lives among, who become more than the roles handed them – mother, (house)wife, granny, “spinster” teacher – and, eventually (spoiler alert), even her father. Each of them is negotiating the gap between who they’re expected to be and who they might become if given space. If only they could find ways to talk to each other, to risk the hard conversations, the kind that turn isolation into connection, the beginning of any meaningful change. It’s one of the book’s powerful truths: that transformation depends on the courage to speak and the willingness to listen.

What stayed with me most, though, is the book’s invitation to rethink how we measure social action. We tend to judge movements by whether they “succeeded”: whether the missiles were removed (they were, in 1991), whether the policy changed (it hasn’t), whether the world shifted (yes and no, as ever) – the Common itself has since been returned and restored as public land, the largest continuous tract of open heath in Berkshire, a wildlife haven. Those things matter. But Fallout reminds us that other outcomes matter too: Bridget’s awakening will last a lifetime, as will her mother’s, her teacher’s, and the thousands of others sparked along the way, each one touching others, rippling outward beyond itself. The friendships forged in the mud matter. The sense of solidarity matters. The discovery that one is not alone – that one can act, speak, resist – matters.

And perhaps that is the point. People often imagine activism will change the world in clear, lasting ways. And sometimes it does, as with the removal of the missiles and the renewal of the Common. But change is fragile; it is always contested; it can be undone, which is why the work never really stops. We see that clearly today in the rollback of rights that once felt secure. But that doesn’t mean the undertaking is futile. As Fallout underscores – and as Greenham itself embodied – social action changes people, even if it doesn’t always change systems. It creates connections, communities, and moments of shared courage. It teaches us to use our voices. And if enough people are changed in this way – if enough people learn to see beyond the fences and silos built around them – then perhaps the world does shift, steadily, collectively, through us.

Fallout is not just a novel about a protest camp. It is a reminder that another way of living is always possible, and that the work of building it is both political and deeply human.

Eleanor Anstruther’s Fallout is published by Empress Editions, an independent press that champions diverse, authentic, and unapologetically bold midlife voices. You can get your copy here, a small way of keeping the Greenham stories alive and in motion.

Thank you to Empress Editions for the opportunity to read and respond to this book.

If you’d like to explore more of my work on intergenerational activism and leaderless movements, the pieces below continue that conversation.

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