The Break

The Break

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5h

I certainly like the sentiment expressed here. Yet I'm getting tired of it always being about women. Men, yes, white men, deal with exactly the same issues.

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Melissa Harrison's avatar
Melissa Harrison
12h

Ping @nicolawriting

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